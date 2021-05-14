FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management today, announced its support of the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute during their ninth-annual State of Manufacturing Address in Baltimore, Maryland. The address, held virtually, acknowledged the hardworking and highly skilled men and women in manufacturing that met urgent needs—from household essentials to test kits and vaccines, and their efforts to step up and provide innovative manufacturing and delivery solutions during COVID-19. ALOM was featured in a short video during the event, highlighting its significant contributions to the manufacturing industry assembling and distributing COVID-19 test kits over the past year—and its outlook for the future.
"ALOM is proud to join the NAM in this important address to the nation," said Hannah Kain, ALOM President and CEO. "This past year showcased the resiliency and determination of the manufacturing and supply chain industries to hold nothing back in being part of the solution and helping save lives, all while doubling their efforts to keep their workers and communities safe during the pandemic. We are proud to play a role in this groundswell of manufacturing industry success and innovation. For manufacturers, the role of the supply chain has never been more important. Recovery-related demand swings and supply chokeholds create challenges that require strong supply chain management to prevent production from being brought to a halt. The bottom line is that the state of manufacturing is strong, and that is surely worth celebrating."
The NAM address will showcase the manufacturing industry's innovative response to COVID-19, highlighting the vaccination events of their address host, Marlin Steel Wire Products, and the industry's commitment to four educating policymakers, media and the public about modern manufacturing through its industry-leading Creators Wanted tour.
"In the second quarter of last year, with the pandemic bearing down on us, only 34% of manufacturers reported a positive outlook. Now, manufacturers are incredibly optimistic, with nearly 88% saying they have a positive outlook for their businesses," NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons will say in his remarks. "The vaccine is also one important reason why manufacturers see the light at the end of the tunnel leading to the next, post-pandemic world. The state of our industry is growing stronger with each and every vaccination. Manufacturers in America are determined to see us through this crisis, and to build a world better than any we've known before."
The remarks will be delivered virtually to manufacturers, business and community leaders in order to keep community members safe and limiting the spread of COVID-19.
The full remarks from Jay Timmons can be viewed here. https://www.nam.org/stateofmfg/
About NAM -The Manufacturing Institute:
The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs 12.3 million men and women, contributes $2.33 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and has the largest economic multiplier of any major sector and accounts for 63% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit http://www.nam.org.
The MI grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all workers in America, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the NAM, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information on the MI, please visit http://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/.
About ALOM:
ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the technology, automotive, government, medical, telecommunications, and utility/energy sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, its expert team of strategists, technology engineers, and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations. ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print as well as omni-channel fulfillment. ALOM also manages the data supply chain with e-commerce solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management and strong back-end systems, as well as the financial supply chain. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com
