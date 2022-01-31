BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leader in next-generation PropTech solutions, Alosant is unveiling its latest innovation, the Alosant Azul™ Prospect Experience, providing developers with a competitive edge in the continuously evolving residential real estate market.
Alosant Azul takes the home shopping experience to the next level by making it easy for prospective residents to test drive a community. The technology is an upgrade to the Alosant ResX Platform™, the operating system for more than 65 of the country's most forward-thinking master-planned communities.
Alosant Azul was built as a solution to the myriad challenges developers face interacting with active home shoppers. The new technology provides scalable, mobile-first, branded application software that offers an exceptional prospect experience, better visibility on who is interested and what they're interested in, and enhanced data capture.
With one click of a button, developers can issue and revoke in-app access credentials for their existing access control system. This enables prospects to tour a community, explore amenity spaces, and get a true taste of the lifestyle, while developers simultaneously capture access-enabled data points.
Alosant Azul will provide developers with the key to prospect data – captured both digitally and in person – and then be seamlessly integrated within a Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) to consolidate the full prospect journey.
The technology easily transitions to meet the needs of residents as well. Existing homeowners will enjoy the app's many features, including its ability to unlock doors with a shake of their smartphone.
"Alosant Azul will revolutionize the home buying experience for developers and prospects," said April LaMon, CEO and Co-Founder of Alosant. "People don't typically enjoy being sold to, especially when it comes to something as personal and complex as buying a home. Our technology elevates the home shopping experience by giving prospects an intimate, uninterrupted first look at life within the community, on their own time. It also compiles valuable data that is not currently captured during a traditional showing."
The technology also provides prospects with turn-by-turn directions to key destinations within the community, displaying homesites, amenities, and more that are either under construction or not yet mapped by Google/Apple.
Developers can also ignite augmented reality by virtually positioning amenities where they will one day be built. While touring the community, prospects can stop at the physical location of the future amenity and view images, renderings, and descriptions on their smart phone.
With Alosant Azul, developers can use their branded community app to bring everything together for prospects and existing residents on the one device they can't live without: their smart phone.
Officially launching Feb. 1, Alosant Azul is already being integrated at Oxland Group, LLC's Painted Tree in McKinney, Texas, a new trailside community of approximately 3,000 homesites.
"Alosant understands the needs of developers, and the company's dedication to innovation is evident in the continued evolution of its operating systems," said Tom Woliver, Co-President of Oxland. "Alosant Azul will provide a unique experience for Painted Tree future homeowners, while providing us with valuable data."
With real estate and tech entrepreneur LaMon at the helm, Alosant has solidified its standing as one of the most trusted and well-respected PropTech companies in the country. Founded in 2017, the company has cultivated relationships with dozens of leading real estate developers, enabling them to identify needs and solutions within the real estate industry.
"Alosant Azul is the next generation of our software that will continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of the real estate industry," said LaMon. "It's truly the amenity that ignites all amenities within a community."
To learn more, visit Alosant.com or follow the company on LinkedIn. Read more about Alosant in Urban Land Magazine.
About Alosant
Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant develops and powers purpose-built software solutions that connect people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant's branded native apps are designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant apps are now implemented in over 65 of the country's most innovative and fastest growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.
Media Contact
Matt Levinson, O&G PR, +1 9545937208, mlevinson@oandgpr.com
SOURCE Alosant