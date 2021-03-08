BOZEMAN, Mont., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate technology company Alosant recently launched the new Marketplace feature for its Alosant ResX™ branded, native community apps, creating a synergistic relationship between local businesses and residents.
Alosant ResX™ connects people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," the Alosant ResX operating system (aOS) starts with a branded native app, which is designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. To date, resident adoption rates have reached 90%+ across the Alosant portfolio of 40+ communities, collectively reaching 100,000+ residents.
Through each community app, users can book amenity passes, reserve space to host an event, access the community calendar, view a resident directory, and much more.
Marketplace takes this engagement one step further by digitally connecting home builders, local businesses and service providers with community residents, especially during a time when physical distancing is strongly encouraged. Each business can create a dedicated page with a description of their services, contact information, location details, images, links to websites and social pages. Marketplace businesses get direct visibility and access to a large potential customer base due to their inclusion in the app. A "follow" button enables resident users to join a business's preferred list and receive opt-in push notifications, email communications, promotions, event invitations and more.
"Alosant ResX Marketplace represents the ideal next step in our mission to create a unified residential experience, all in one place," said Alosant co-founder and CEO April LaMon. "This feature will provide impactful network-building opportunities for years to come while also benefiting the many local companies currently navigating unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic."
The Alosant ResX software was created by Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant, a company founded by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson. Development of Alosant ResX Marketplace was partially funded through the COVID-19 Montana Innovation Grant, which the company received for its work on a branded app for the Cannery District in Bozeman.
"The Marketplace feature is a unique solution that has given our 60+ businesses increased visibility and a direct line of communication to Cannery Flats residents and customers within the broader community," said Barry Brown, Cannery District Partner. "As our community expands, we are certain this feature will continue to help us connect with each other in meaningful and impactful ways."
In addition to the Cannery District, Alosant ResX powers branded, native apps for some of the fastest-growing communities in the country, including Toll Brothers' Regency at Folsom Ranch, Johnson Development Corp.'s Sienna and Cross Creek Ranch in Houston, Hillwood Communities' Pecan Square in Dallas, Rancho Mission Viejo in California, Serenbe in Georgia, Tavistock's Lake Nona in Orlando, and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota.
"Having an easy-to-access way to find and support fellow businesses here on 'The Ranch' has been a great benefit of the community's new app," said Lakewood Ranch resident and local CoWork business owner, Keith Pandeloglou.
Each branded app is configured to the community's unique needs and is available to download via the App Store or Google Play.
About Alosant
Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant developed and powers the Alosant ResX™ operating system (aOS), a purpose-built software solution that connects people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant ResX starts with a branded native app, which is designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant ResX is now implemented in over 40 of the country's most innovative and fastest growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.
