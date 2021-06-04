LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Cubed Investments is pleased to announce a new office location in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"Las Vegas is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and we have worked with our clients there for many years. So, we are excited to now announce the addition of a new local office location in the Las Vegas, Nevada area. As we continue to grow, we want to make sure clients can see us in the most convenient way possible for them."
Todd Walsh CEO, Alpha Cubed Investments
Our new office is located at 1180 North Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas, 89144, and we look forward to seeing you there or at whatever location is most convenient for you!
About Alpha Cubed Investments: Alpha Cubed Investments is a Registered Investment Adviser serving clients throughout the U.S. We manage assets for high-net-worth individuals, retirement plans, and other entities. Our objective at Alpha Cubed Investments is to grow and protect investor capital using our 3-step investment process with the goal of managing risk and generating long-term investment returns from growth and income. We offer personalized services to meet each client's financial goals. Alpha Cubed Investments offers custom-allocated portfolio management across the risk-and-return spectrum. At ACI we like to say, "we give our clients a fighting chance."™ For more information, please visit http://www.alphacubedinvestments.com.
Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.
