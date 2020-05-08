BURLINGTON, Mass., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Software released an update to its popular Alpha COVID-19 Risk Assessment App to include 5 languages, making it the only multi-language COVID-19 risk assessment app available. Developed by a leading M.D. and Alpha Software using the Alpha Anywhere low-code development platform, the app gives more people access to a leading risk assessment tool.
Users simply click a link, select their language – English, Greek, Italian, Spanish, or French – and answer questions about their medical history, recent travel, contact with sick individuals, and current symptoms. The app dynamically presents follow-on questions based on answers given. The app then uses current CDC guidelines to assess the user's risk of developing COVID-19 and likelihood of symptoms being COVID-19. Next healthcare steps are also suggested.** The app can also be used by doctors to triage patients.
Alpha Software is providing the app free of-charge as a public service. All data is collected anonymously. To access visit: http://www.mycovid19risk.com
About Alpha Software
Alpha Software Corporation, based in Massachusetts, produces award-winning software that speeds offline-capable, mobile and web app development and deployment for business and IT. The core technology includes Alpha Anywhere®, a front-end and back-end, low-code platform for web and specialized mobile development and deployment, and Alpha TransForm®, which turns complex paper forms and business processes into scalable, offline-capable mobile apps in just a few hours. Visit https://www.alphasoftware.com.
**Important note: This Alpha COVID-19 App does not provide medical advice but is intended for information purposes only. It is not meant to be a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. It is not engaging in the practice of medicine, nor is it in any way meant to eliminate your doctor or other healthcare providers. For full disclaimers at: http://www.mycovid19risk.com