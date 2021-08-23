OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Wireless, a global leader in antenna solutions, today introduced the Alpha Wireless AW3874 dual-band antenna, engineered to empower utilities to modernize and digitize their communications infrastructure. With support for both 900 MHz and 3.5 GHz / Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum in a single antenna, the AW3874 provides a smooth upgrade path to smarter, more secure network infrastructure and optimal operational efficiency.
Escalating threats from cyber-attacks, vandalism and severe weather have highlighted the urgency for utilities to upgrade critical communications infrastructure for more modernized operations, thereby increasing scalability, performance and efficiency. Secure, private LTE broadband connectivity delivered with fixed wireless technology provides a reliable and effective method to upgrade device security, improve real-time monitoring, enable active control of energy distribution systems, and collect business-critical data from automated meter reading (AMR) systems and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI).
With an ultra-compact, high-efficiency design using a patent-pending frequency-transparent dipole technology™ (FTDT), the AW3874 reliably delivers single band-like performance from a multi-band antenna in a compact form factor. The antenna's small footprint reduces wind load, as well as saving on site lease, installation, equipment and maintenance costs, without sacrificing performance or signal quality.
"As a powerful ally for network modernization, we bring deployment expertise and the performance of carrier-grade antennas to utilities to help them navigate the digital transformation landscape toward smarter and more secure infrastructure," said Tim Sill, Vice President of Technology and Business Development, Alpha Wireless. "Industry-leading Alpha Wireless antenna solutions are uniquely positioned to meet the exacting requirements of secure, private LTE network deployments for today's utility operations."
In addition to the AW3874 antenna, Alpha offers a broad portfolio of dual-band and single-band antenna solutions designed to allow utilities to leverage the latest communications technologies. To learn more about the Alpha Wireless industry-leading antenna solutions for utilities, visit: https://alphawireless.com/utility-network-solutions/
About Alpha Wireless
Alpha Wireless delivers a full range of innovative antenna solutions, helping mobile and fixed wireless service providers maximize coverage, capacity and cost-efficiency. Bringing more than 15 years' experience to the delivery of quality antennas, including the broadest portfolio of 3.5 GHz solutions, Alpha Wireless is enabling a smooth evolution from 4G/LTE networks to 5G. We work closely with network operators, system integrators, OEMs, utilities and municipalities to design solutions that overcome environmental and economic challenges while preserving the natural landscape. Based in Ireland with offices in Australia and the U.S., Alpha Wireless delivers to 47 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.alphawireless.com.
