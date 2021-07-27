CARLSBAD, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlphaBOLD named the 2021 MSUS Partner Award Winner for Dynamics 365 Customer Service. The company has been recognized with this prestigious award for demonstrating excellence in customer service and making exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies over the past year.
"We are humbled and thrilled about winning the US partner award for Dynamics 365 Customer Service. We have built our services on values of trust, accountability, and customer service excellence," said Tayyab Ali, VP Consulting at AlphaBOLD. "We are thankful to the Microsoft team for their continuous support and encouragement. Microsoft understands our business goals and has a clear and articulated desire to help us succeed. I also want to thank our customers, who continue to trust us with their solutions."
AlphaBOLD's alliance with Microsoft is stronger than ever, and with the help of Microsoft technologies, AlphaBOLD will continue to help customers improve business processes by implementing the best possible solutions.
Read more here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/us-partner-blog/2021/07/12/announcing-the-2021-microsoft-us-award-winners/
About AlphaBOLD:
AlphaBOLD is a technology services company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. We aim to use technology for solving complex business problems. AlphaBOLD specializes in a range of Microsoft services such as Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, SharePoint, BI, AI, IoT, DevOps, and Oracle NetSuite solutions. AlphaBOLD also provides custom solutions for clients from various industries. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, AlphaBOLD has delivered 100+ successful projects.
AlphaBOLD is committed to redefining success in consulting by enabling its worldwide customer base with digital transformation through harmonizing people, business processes, and technology innovation.
