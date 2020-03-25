DENVER, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has named long-time franchise expert Brad Swimmer to lead the company's efforts to grow through franchise conversions and acquisitions.
Swimmer, a former Fortune 500 financial manager, owned and operated the AlphaGraphics location in Cleveland with his wife, Judy, from 1991 until 2019. The Cleveland franchise location was twice named to the AlphaGraphics Gold Circle Centers and earned multiple Silver Circle recognitions during the Swimmers' tenure as franchisees.
"Brad and Judy's decision to sell their franchise last year turned out to be an opportunity to give Brad an even more important role in the AlphaGraphics family," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development for AlphaGraphics. "With nearly 30 years of experience as a successful franchise owner, and more than 45 years of high-level business experience overall, Brad's extensive insight and critical skill sets will support our efforts to grow both franchise conversions and acquisitions. No one is better equipped for this position than Brad."
As the company's new conversion and acquisition specialist, Swimmer will work with existing independent printshops throughout the U.S. that are interested in being acquired by new AlphaGraphics franchisees or interested in converting their businesses to an AlphaGraphics franchise.
"Everything I learned as an AlphaGraphics franchise owner prepared me for this next chapter," Swimmer said. "Conversions and acquisitions are an essential, efficient way for franchisors to maintain an advantage in a competitive industry. The challenge is to evaluate the ideal properties and responsibly steward the franchise's resources toward intelligent, strategic growth, not just inflated numbers."
AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.
About AlphaGraphics
AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.
About MBE Worldwide
MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), is a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy. Small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers find shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions through MBE's network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people, and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network. Customized services and products are delivered with a uniquely high level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics, and PostNet. Globally, the entire MBE network currently operates over 2,550 locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 system-wide sales of €861($956) Million.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com