The Colex Sharpcut Pro Digital Finishing System is a versatile flatbed cutter system with mechanized cutting, creasing and routing operations. The new equipment will allow AlphaGraphics Kansas City to better and more quickly serve their customers.
KANSAS CITY, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlphaGraphics Kansas City, a leading digital printing and marketing company, is pleased to announce that the company has installed a new, large format, computerized routing table in its Downtown Kansas City production facility. The Colex Sharpcut Pro Digital Finishing System is a versatile flatbed cutter system with mechanized cutting, creasing and routing operations.
The new equipment will allow AlphaGraphics Kansas City to better and more quickly serve their customers. Matt Haar, Vice President of Operations at AlphaGraphics Kansas City, says, "Our clients have been asking for more custom large format products that go beyond the standard square banners and signs. First, the Colex will allow us to produce our standard two-dimensional products more quickly. But, more importantly, we will expand our offerings with the three-dimensional contour cutting, trimming, routing, and creasing abilities on both rigid and flexible media."
The sales and production teams at AlphaGraphics Kansas City are excited to offer the ability to cut and route substrates up to two inches, including acrylic, wood, aluminum and corrugated materials. "We are expanding our in-house capabilities to encompass custom boxes and packaging, point of purchase solutions, and contour cut signage. Retail, tradeshow, and branded signage are great ways to engage consumers and this equipment will help us better meet the needs of our customers," explains Haar.
About AlphaGraphics Kansas City
Located in the Crossroads Arts District,AlphaGraphics Kansas City is an award-winning printing and marketing company. A certified Women Owned Business, the team at AlphaGraphics Kansas City specializes in helping businesses achieve their goals through creative print and finishing techniques. The company's production specialties include digital color, large format printing, and direct mail. AlphaGraphics Kansas City serves customers at both the local and national levels, including many events and conventions in Kansas City.
About Colex Finishing, Inc.
Colex Finishing, Inc., headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, specializes in wide format cutting equipment for Graphic Sign, Display, P.O.P., and Packaging. Colex offers the industry's most extensive line of precision cutting equipment together with premier service.
