SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlphaStreet Transcripts provide timely earning transcripts with smart tags, structured for AI / NLP analysis that are now available through the Crux platform. AlphaStreet covers over 25,000 companies globally to provide news, data and research for institutional investors, analysts, investment professionals and funds.
Vishnu Beri, CEO of AlphaStreet, explained: "Our clients are demanding the ability to access data how and where they need it. This is exactly what Crux provides and we are delighted to be partnered on their platform."
"We look forward to getting AlphaStreet's data to their customers quickly and easily. With our partnership, we will deliver AlphaStreet's transcripts product via flexible delivery methods including API, SQL, Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3 and Google Cloud" said Patrick Ball, Chief Revenue Officer at Crux.
About AlphaStreet
AlphaStreet is changing the way financial information and data is gathered and distributed. The company has been founded by a team of experienced financial and technology experts who are bringing in the best practices of NLP and AI to revolutionize the research industry. You can access the latest news, earning call transcripts, conference call transcripts, SEC filings and corporate presentations.
About Crux
Crux is an outsourced data engineering company, facilitating the flow of data globally. We handle complex ETL from any public, private and third-party data, normalize the data according to your requirements, and enable you to get the data in the destination(s) and format(s) of your choice. Crux builds and operates these data pipelines at scale, enabling you to make the most of your data without the need to maintain a large data engineering and operations team.
