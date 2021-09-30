WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Group, a bipartisan, bicameral government affairs consulting firm, and Silent Quadrant – a digital protection agency delivering exceptional digital security, digital transformation, risk management, and CISO advisory services within the world's most influential government affairs firms, associations and small to medium-sized businesses – have announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration to provide an expanded level of capabilities for existing and new clients.
For over two decades, Silent Quadrant has provided unparalleled digital protection and strategic defense to the Alpine Group. Understanding the vastly changed landscape, the immediate need to bring effective solutions to the federal space – and with the rapid increase of cyber-related legislation in Washington, D.C. – Alpine Group and Silent Quadrant are bridging a critical void in providing cybersecurity expertise and advisory within the whole of the public sector.
"In today's world, cybersecurity, data privacy and digital transformation intersect with every facet of public policy and legislative advocacy," said Silent Quadrant Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Holley. "Alpine's cross-sector collaboration with Silent Quadrant leverages a vast breadth of experience, from strategic to tactical, in the application of information security and digital privacy in both the public and private sectors."
"Silent Quadrant brings invaluable advantages in helping our clients align mission critical priorities with business outcomes – overcoming the complex and dynamic challenges of ensuring digital security and privacy keep pace with the rapidly evolving landscape of global digitization," said the Alpine Group Managing Principal & CEO Les Spivey. "By combining each of our strengths, we will be able to address many of today's issues in the legislative policy and cybersecurity areas."
The collaboration will deliver a new level of cyber protection strategies – including addressing the challenges faced within the public sector around practical deployments and integrations of technology and cybersecurity – as well as the delivery of deep experience with these areas that firms and organizations have not experienced before. Marc Packler, Silent Quadrant's new President, joins the firm at a critical juncture. With his immense and diverse skillset within both the public and private sectors spanning executive leadership, digital transformation, cybersecurity and cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, governance and legislative affairs, among many others, he will be essential in introducing and implementing this expanded capability to clients.
"With this collaboration, we're able to transform the way in which both the public and private sectors approach digital protection and risk management. The challenge isn't in purchasing cybersecurity solutions but in properly implementing them, in context, within vast digital ecosystems," said Packler. "There are many intricacies when getting technology implemented and accepted. At Silent Quadrant, we help our clients navigate the entire process from the architecture to the integration and understanding of all potential impacts."
The Alpine Group – Silent Quadrant collaboration will bring unique capabilities and opportunities to clients seeking to address the critical role their firms and solutions play in securing our national defense and addressing federal digitization and digital transformation challenges.
About Alpine Group
The Alpine Group is consistently ranked one of the top lobbying firms in Washington, and the staff are recognized for their subject matter and political expertise. Consisting of 21 professionals representing years of experience in a variety of senior political capacities, the firm provides strategic advice and implements tactics to help clients successfully navigate the halls of Congress, the White House and federal agencies. Learn more at alpinegroup.com.
About Silent Quadrant
For nearly three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected the most influential firms in America. The clients we serve trust us to remain ever-vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world. Leveraging the fabric of resilience and the agency of trust to provide precisely tailored digital protection. The work our clients do is critical, and protecting their reputation and influence is paramount. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.
