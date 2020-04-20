TEMPE, Ariz., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Ramirez, CEO of Alt Thirty Six, a Tempe-based payment software company, has announced a new COVID-19 fundraising campaign in support of medical professionals on the frontlines of the ongoing public health crisis.
The campaign is targeting the US national shortage of surgical face masks due to COVID-19 (i.e. the novel coronavirus). Surgical face masks are used to protect nurses, doctors, and frontline healthcare workers from airborne particles and liquid contaminates to the face.
The national shortage of surgical face masks has forced many healthcare professionals to put themselves at further risk by re-using masks, working without masks, or using unsafe alternatives. Alt Thirty Six believes as a community we can do better than this.
Alt Thirty Six and supporting partners have set a minimum goal of $300,000 through community donations. The donations received will be used to purchase one million surgical face masks to be distributed to frontline workers in the United States with the greatest and most urgent need.
"Nurses, doctors, and first responders are the heroes of this pandemic. It's our responsibility as a society to protect them however we can. Surgical grade masks are a critical resource for this ongoing public health crisis. As members of our communities, we believe the cannabis industry has a responsibility to give back and do our part to support those suffering from this global pandemic," said Alt Thirty Six co-founder and CEO, Ken Ramirez.
All donations will be accepted and tracked via Alt Thirty Six and PayPal. During the fundraiser, Alt Thirty Six will publish a real-time manifesto to honor participants and summarize results.
Not only must we demonstrate our appreciation to healthcare professionals with words of gratitude, but it is far more critical to act and safeguard these national heroes who put themselves at risk to care for us. It's time to protect frontline workers with financial donations and action.
REMEMBER, $5 = 25 SURGICAL GRADE FACE MASKS
Alt Thirty Six believes we can all #bebetter. Donate now by visiting www.maskup.love
