WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apiture and ALTA Banking Services announce the launch of ALTA's new banking platform and the ALTA Prepaid Mastercard®, using the Apiture Xpress digital banking platform to reach an underserved market of banking customers.
ALTA is on a mission to make banking services available to everyone by offering Apiture's online and mobile solutions to consumers who traditionally may not qualify for a bank account. ALTA co-founder, Jack Fargen said "We started ALTA to address the needs of an underserved market. There are millions of Americans who have situations that make opening a bank account a difficult or impossible task. We believe that every person should have the tools to access, save, and manage their money, so we decided to partner with Apiture to create our first banking service for this under-banked community."
It was reported that 25% of U.S. Households are un-banked or under-banked (CNBC). More than half of the unbanked households reported that their primary reason for not having a primary bank was that they didn't have enough money to open one. ALTA has launched a banking services offering that doesn't require minimums and has no fees for direct deposit customers. That means that for no cost, customers can open a new account and have access to the online and mobile channels that allow them to manage their money.
"Partnering with Apiture to provide the digital solutions for ALTA was an important decision. ALTA's service model is different and more complex than a traditional bank, so we needed a digital banking partner, not just a provider. Apiture checked all the boxes and has allowed us to offer leading online and mobile banking solutions for our customers," Fargen said.
ALTA is using the Apiture Xpress online and mobile banking solutions, offering features like mobile check deposit, spendable balance, and My Spending personal financial management tools to their consumers.
Apiture chief operating officer, Chris Cox, said, "When ALTA approached us to be their digital banking partner, we were thrilled to join them on this journey. Our goal is to provide best-in-class service and solutions, working with ALTA was no different. We're excited to be a part of their launch and looking forward to continuing to partner with ALTA as they redefine the banking industry."
ALTA recently launched their online registration to the public on November 1, 2020. Customers interested in learning more about ALTA and signing up for their accounts can go to http://www.altabanking.com.
About Apiture
Apiture is on a mission to change the way the financial industry operates digitally by providing the integrations, capabilities, and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture has developed innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture products currently serve over 400 financial institutions within the United States market. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.
About ALTA Banking Service
ALTA is dedicated to providing mobile-only banking solutions that help our customers access, manage and grow their money. Our full set of services and features reflect our commitment to customer needs and set us apart from most other mobile-only banking services.
- We believe in customer-friendly banking. Our customers can conduct all of their transactions with the ALTA Mobile App and ALTA Prepaid Mastercard® – including depositing checks, receiving direct deposits, making purchases, making withdrawals and saving with interest.
- We believe in enabling our customers to better manage their money. We provide an in-app budgeting tool that our customers can use to improve their financial outlook.
- We believe in removing barriers for our customers. We do not require a minimum deposit and do not charge monthly account maintenance fees. We provide live customer support assistance. In addition, we provide a bilingual app and customer service representatives for our Spanish-speaking customers.
Based in Rancho Cordova, California, ALTA Banking was founded in 2019 by financial services administrators with expertise in social needs.
About Sunrise Banks
Sunrise Banks, N.A., based in St. Paul, Minnesota, strives to be the most innovative bank empowering financial wellness. Sunrise is certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), a designation earned by approximately 100 banks nationwide. Sunrise Banks is also a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, a public benefit corporation and a certified B Corp for its demonstrated commitment to transparent corporate governance and positive community impact. Learn more at SunriseBanks.com, on Twitter @SunriseBanks, or on Facebook. Member FDIC.
The ALTA Prepaid Mastercard® is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the
Media Contact
Beth Gunn, Apiture, 9196012369, beth.gunn@apiture.com
SOURCE Apiture