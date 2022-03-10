BALTIMORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaVista Strategic Partners has experienced a rapid expansion of its workforce. In just the first quarter of this year, they have expanded their employee footprint by 30%. This is an effort to keep up with the accelerated success of their sales team as they continue to grow their client base.
"This is a sensational time for AltaVista. Not only have we reached a milestone of 11 years in business, but we have done so while exponentially growing each year. Our client portfolio expands almost every day, and we continue to hire energetic, dedicated professionals who make an impact and push to exceed our clients' goals," says Ray McLaughlin, managing partner of AltaVista.
AltaVista's commitment to the people who join their team sets the company apart in the current competitive job market. Their recruiting efforts have provided them with remarkable talent who bring with them knowledge and skills that AltaVista continues to capitalize on and grow upon. By hiring candidates that bring added value to their teams, AltaVista can provide the best client experience. Keeping each department properly staffed ensures that their clients receive top-tier customer service and attention to detail as they continue to expand. This year, they are looking to stimulate growth in their digital business and bring on talent to take their efforts to the next level.
Due to their rapid increase in personnel, they are excited to be moving to a larger suite within the Natty Boh Tower in Baltimore. This is a direct result of their rapid growth in clients and team members and showcases their commitment to providing the best collaborative workspace for their staff.
About AltaVista Strategic Partners
AltaVista Strategic Partners is a full-service marketing agency. Working with clients in the contractor demographic, they grow, optimize, and create opportunities by strengthening their marketing strategy through digital and database marketing.
