BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The events of the last year and a half yielded many unexpected results, one being the mass exodus the United States workforce is currently experiencing. Reports show that people are quitting their jobs more than any other time in the last 20 years. In June 2021, there were 10.07 million job openings in the United States, which is considerably higher than the average 6 million a month.
What does all of this mean for American companies? On one hand, it is phenomenal to see so many job opportunities when millions were struggling to find work just a year and a half ago due to COVID-19. On the other hand, more opportunities mean more competition. If you wish to continue growing your company and retaining your employees, you need to set yourself apart. This is why we are especially honored to be recognized as one of Baltimore Business Journal's Best Places to Work 2021.
"Coming out of one of the most challenging years in our company's history with an office full of happy employees is an accomplishment we are truly proud of," shared managing partner Ray McLaughlin.
Best Places to Work
Every year, the Baltimore Business Journal recognizes local businesses for their efforts in creating an exceptional workplace. The finalists are chosen based off an anonymous survey submitted by each company's own employees. These companies all exemplify a positive work/life balance that people are looking for, especially now.
At AltaVista, succeeding professionally is not enough. We push each and every one of our team members to achieve personal growth throughout their time at the company.
"A company cannot truly succeed if its employees are disconnected," McLaughlin shared. "Genuine success comes from knowing you have cultivated an environment that people are excited to be a part of."
AltaVista is a full-service marketing agency specializing in the contracting demographic. They grow, optimize, and create opportunities for their clients by strengthening their marketing strategy through digital and database marketing.
