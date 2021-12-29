FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altaworx announces Teams Voice Integration. With the explosive growth of Microsoft Teams, Altaworx has officially added our voice features into Teams. Users with Teams Voice can make and receive phone calls from their computer or app on their cell phone using their company assigned direct telephone number.
This integration creates a uniform and seamless tool to communicate with people outside their network, without the need for the recipient to also have Teams running. Depending on the application need, this can also eliminate the need for a desktop phone for remote users. This combination of features and simplicity makes it an easy choice for businesses already invested in the Microsoft suite.
Contact us to learn more about how Altaworx can help your organization with implementation and ongoing management of Microsoft Teams Voice integration. http://www.altaworx.com
About Altaworx
Altaworx, LLC located in Fairhope, AL, was founded in 2003 by Rickie Richey, with hopes of addressing the emerging demand for Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) business telephone systems. His vision was to build a company that not only provided leading-edge technology, but truly focused on helping customers drive revenue, control expenses, increase their productivity, and operate more efficiently. In 2011, Altaworx continued to focus on customer impact through emerging technologies becoming an internet telephony service provider (ITSP). The company began selling Altaworx branded SIP trunks and Hosted PBX to business customers in the 22 state AT&T footprint. Today, the company operates its cloud-based solutions from two AT&T data centers located in Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA. With a focus on empowering resellers to build equity value in their business, Altaworx continues to grow and now has a presence in 46 states.
Media Contact
Forrest Derr, Altaworx, +1 (404) 902-5657, fderr@altaworx.com
Meagan Jones, Altaworx, 470-763-5458, mjones@altaworx.com
SOURCE Altaworx