Dunlap Brings 10 Years of Sales Experience to Altaworx.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altaworx is excited to welcome Zack Dunlap as Business Development - Growth. In his new role he will report to VP of Sales, Bill Evans and will play an integral part in our agent business by increasing sales and renewals for our customers.

Zack started his career in 2008, specializing in sales and retention with Dish Network. Throughout his career with Dish, he was promoted to Sales Trainer and later, Retention Manager. He also played a vital role in writing and proposing new sales and retention processes. Zack states, "Altaworx has made feel very welcome to join a team with such a vast knowledge base and eagerness towards success. In my new role I plan to apply my diverse sales and retention background to build on existing client relationships and focus on growing the business even more."

"Zack has really hit the ground running since joining the team in late April. We're excited to have him on board and know he will be an essential part of our ongoing growth initiatives and a valuable part of Agent success for the company." Bill Evans, VP of Sales.

Media Contact

Meagan Jones, Altaworx, 1 470-763-5458, mjones@altaworx.com

Forrest Derr, Altaworx, 2519285890, fderr@altaworx.com

 

SOURCE Altaworx

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.