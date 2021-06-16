LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, today announced its newest international user interface with the addition of DocLink French Canadian as part of the DocLink 4.0 release. DocLink user interfaces are currently available in English and Spanish.
Daniel Oh, Vice President, Medium Business Segment for Sage commented, "Canada is an important market for Sage, with tremendous growth year over year. Altec is an important partner for us, and their DocLink solution allows our customers to experience immense benefits with seamless integration to our Sage ERPs. This new version opens up opportunities for both our Canadian sales team and resellers to bring new value to any new or existing customer."
Rainier Zimmerman, Vice President, Business Development for Genatec, a Sage/DocLink reseller in the region stated, "The pandemic has forever changed how and where people are working, and companies are scrambling to find ways to create a hybrid work environment consisting of in-office and remote employees. Our sales team is energetically introducing this new version of DocLink to our customers and we're experiencing strong interest, particularly in distributing, manufacturing and service-based industries."
Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Development for Altec said, "Our customers across the board were able to seamlessly continue business during the pandemic because of DocLink's inherent remote capabilities. DocLink is a proven solution that extends the power of any ERP, enabling companies to eliminate paper and automate manual processes. With DocLink, employees have instantaneous access to whatever documents they need to do their jobs effectively, no matter where they are working. We believe this new French Canadian version eliminates the language barrier so companies in this region can experience DocLink's benefits."
