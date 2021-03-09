LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is participating in the Dynamic Communities AP Automation Binge Day event tomorrow, March 10. The FREE 3-hour event kicks off with an overview of the AP Automation market followed by 15-minute vendor videos designed to help mid-market companies create a short list of solutions to help them make AP automation decisions.
Altec's video, scheduled for 8:45-9:00am PT, showcases an interview with longtime DocLink customer Eve Harrell, Systems Administrator for Shumate Mechanical. Harrell discusses the problems they had in AP including lost or misplaced invoices, and staff inefficiencies because they did everything manually on paper. More importantly, she succinctly details how DocLink has been instrumental in helping them automate all their AP processes resulting in increased visibility. With DocLink, Shumate has been able to reduce their 45-day invoice processing time down to 2 days.
Curt Hixson, Sales Director for Altec who interviews Harrell comments, "Shumate's story is a classic demonstration of how our customers experience significant benefits and quick ROI by implementing DocLink. The company has been able to automate everything in their AP process from how an invoice comes into DocLink and gets coded using OCR, to creating workflows to send invoices through for required approvals. And when COVID hit they didn't skip a beat – DocLink's capabilities enabled everyone to switch to working from home instantaneously. We're excited to share their experience with others and look forward to connecting with and helping more companies achieve the same results."
To watch the video interview, register for AP Automation Binge Day. And to learn more about DocLink or schedule a demonstration, contact Altec.
About DocLink
As a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) product, DocLink has achieved Microsoft Corporation's highest standards for partner-developed software solutions. Delivering tight integration to Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions, DocLink allows companies to digitally transform how their businesses operate by automating business processes and creating significant efficiencies. Taking everything digital results in a paperless and touchless environment that allows for faster approvals, less data entry and human errors, and overall time and cost savings.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
