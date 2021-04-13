LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be showcasing its DocLink solution this week, April 14-15, during the Worldwide Microsoft Technology User Group Virtual Event. You can receive a free pass to the event from our silver sponsorship page.
Peri Lynn Silkwood, Sales Director and Mark Whitbeck, Senior Sales Engineer for Altec will be presenting on Wednesday, April 14 at 3pm ET. The session, titled 'Go Paperless! Empower Your Employees to Work Remotely', will detail how your teams who may be working in-office or from home, can communicate, collaborate, and work efficiently from anywhere with DocLink. You'll learn, through our DocLink demos and customer success stories, how to enhance your Dynamics ERP by going paperless and eliminating manual, paper-based processes in every department, including:
- Accounts Payable – invoice processing including 3-way matching, audit prep
- Accounts Receivable – invoice, supplemental documentation delivery
- Human Resources – onboarding processes, access & delivery of employee documents
- Legal/Contract Management – version control, electronic signatures
- Operations/Facilities Management – service requests, builds
- Field Service – mobile capture, service calls
Silkwood says, "DocLink has been instrumental to our customers as they navigate ongoing pandemic business challenges. For instance, DocLink significantly reduces invoice processing time in AP, can enable you to manage documents for your entire onboarding process in HR, allow the legal department to find any contract in seconds, and so much more. And DocLink's inherent remote capabilities enable businesses to continue their operations seamlessly with employees working from anywhere. I encourage all attendees to join us for our session and in our virtual booth to discover how to spend less time managing your data and gain improved efficiency, visibility and control in all aspects of your business."
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
