LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Mar.15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be showcasing its DocLink solution next week during the 2021 DynamicsCon virtual conference March 16-18. The conference is a FREE virtual learning experience for Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365), Dynamics GP, & Power Platform users and professionals.
Learn how to extend the power of your Dynamics ERP by visiting our Altec booth, where our technical experts will be on hand to answer questions about how manage your business processes more efficiently with employees continuing to work from home. We can also arrange a real-time product demo. Additionally, Altec is sponsoring a session to help attendees learn about how automating AP can significantly reduce their invoice processing times. Attendees should plan to attend "Automation of AP Invoicing using AI Builder & Power Automate for D365 Finance" in the Finance & Operations track on Tuesday March 16th at 2pm PT.
Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management for Altec says, "DocLink has been instrumental to our customers as they navigate ongoing pandemic business challenges. For instance, DocLink significantly reduces invoice processing time in AP, can enable you to manage documents for your entire onboarding process in HR, allow the legal department to find any contract in seconds, and so much more. And DocLink's inherent remote capabilities enable businesses to continue their operations seamlessly with employees working from anywhere. I encourage all attendees to join us in our virtual booth to discover how to spend less time managing your data and gain improved efficiency, visibility and control in all aspects of your business."
About DocLink
As a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) product, DocLink has achieved Microsoft Corporation's highest standards for partner-developed software solutions. Delivering tight integration to Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions, DocLink allows companies to digitally transform how their businesses operate by automating business processes and creating significant efficiencies. Taking everything digital results in a paperless and touchless environment that allows for faster approvals, less data entry and human errors, and overall time and cost savings.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
