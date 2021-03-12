LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is kicking off its 2021 Advanced Admin Training (AAT) classes next week.
Our virtual AAT consists of week-long, half-day intensive online classes that take a deep-dive on how to utilize DocLink beyond basic functionality. This hands-on training allows DocLink users to expand their knowledge of the solution beyond day-to-day functions by learning methods for creating new processes, building new workflows and using DocLink enterprise-wide in every department, from accounting and sales to HR and legal. Hands-on lessons cover Smart Form Toolkit, Template Manager, Data Manager, Auto/Retro Index, OCR, Import Manager, Maintenance & Troubleshooting, and more.
With limited class size, direct interaction with Altec's technical team, and networking opportunities (even virtually), customers can see and hear how their peers are using DocLink. Previous AAT attendees have stated that the class provided them with a deep, comprehensive understanding that will help them automate processes throughout their organizations.
Lori Corbino, Customer Success Manager for Altec states, "AAT offers an excellent concentrated opportunity for DocLink clients to receive comprehensive training beyond initial implementation. And with so many customers needing to ensure business continuity with employees still working from home, they need this type of training to know how they can maximize what they already own."
Our remaining 2021 virtual AAT classes are scheduled for:
May 10-14
July 12-16
September 13-17
November 8-12
DocLink customers are encouraged to register as classes will fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
