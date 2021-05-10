LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting its spring Advanced Admin Training (AAT) classes today through Friday.
Our virtual AAT consists of week-long, half-day intensive online classes that take a deep-dive on how to utilize DocLink beyond basic functionality. This hands-on training allows DocLink users to expand their knowledge of the solution beyond day-to-day functions by learning methods for creating new processes, building new workflows and using DocLink enterprise-wide in every department, from accounting and sales to HR and legal. Hands-on lessons cover Smart Form Toolkit, Template Manager, Data Manager, auto/retro index, OCR, Import Manager, maintenance & troubleshooting, and more.
With limited class size, direct interaction with Altec's technical team, and networking opportunities (even virtually), customers can see and hear how their peers are using DocLink. Previous AAT attendees have stated that the class provided them with a deep, comprehensive understanding that will help them automate processes throughout their organizations.
Lori Corbino, Customer Success Manager for Altec states, "Our virtual AAT classes have been a HUGE success with our customers who have flocked to register and attend from wherever they are working. Due to this incredible demand we recently launched DocLink University which includes a roles-based track that features two levels of admin classes, and a subject-based track that takes a deep-dive into DocLink capabilities including our Smart Form Toolkit and Workflow. With so many companies needing to ensure business continuity with employees working from everywhere, our classes provide the level of training our customers need and want so they can maximize what they already own."
Our remaining 2021 AAT classes are scheduled for:
July 12-16
September 13-17
November 8-12
DocLink customers are encouraged to register for DocLink University classes as they fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Sari Gallagher, Altec, 949.727-1248, sarigallagher@altec-inc.com
SOURCE Altec