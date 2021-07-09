LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting two of its DocLink University classes this month. DocLink University subject- and roles-based classes are designed to provide customers with training for users at all levels, helping customers get the most out of their DocLink solutions.
The summer Advanced Admin Training (AAT) kicks off next week, July 12-16 and consists of week-long, half-day intensive online classes that take a deep-dive into how to utilize DocLink beyond basic functionality. AAT provides attendees with learning methods for creating new processes, building new workflows and using DocLink enterprise-wide in every department, from accounting and sales to HR and legal.
Additionally, the first DocLink University Workflow class kicks off Friday, July 23. DocLink's configurable workflow capabilities help you manage the entire lifecycle of your critical documents and data. This class provides instruction about workflow options, usage and configuration as well as workflow supervisor and delegations.
Caleb Castellaw, Client Account Manager for Altec states, "With so many companies needing to ensure business continuity with employees working from everywhere, our classes provide the level of training our customers need and want so they can maximize what they already own. Our limited class size and direct interaction with Altec's technical team means attendees get valuable instruction that can be implemented immediately. We've received nothing but positive feedback following each session."
DocLink customers are encouraged to register for DocLink University classes as they fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
