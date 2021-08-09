LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting two of its new DocLink University classes this month. Designed to provide customers with training for users at all levels, DocLink University's subject- and roles-based classes are helping customers get the most out of their DocLink solutions.
Our second 2021 DocLink Admin 101 class, being hosted virtually August 16-18, is designed for new or non-technical DocLink admins. The 5 hour-per-day class provides hands-on lessons focused on administrative basics that will help them manage their own system.
Additionally, we're hosting our second DocLink University Smart Form Toolkit class on August 19. DocLink's Smart Form Toolkit uniquely allows you to personalize DocLink to fit your specific processes and needs with the ability to configure your own user interfaces. This single day class for proficient DocLink technical admins takes a deep dive into the complexities and value of the Smart Form Toolkit.
Caleb Castellaw, Client Account Manager for Altec states, "We launched DocLink University and our new classes because so many of our customers are looking for ways to maximize DocLink to ensure business continuity with employees working from everywhere. Our original Advanced Admin Training continues to sell out, and our new classes have already become very popular as well. Our limited class size and direct interaction with Altec's technical team means attendees get valuable instruction that can be implemented immediately. We've received nothing but positive feedback following each session."
DocLink customers are encouraged to register for DocLink University classes as they fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Altec, Altec, 949.727.1248, sarigallagher@altec-inc.com
SOURCE Altec