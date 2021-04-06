LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, has launched DocLink University, a comprehensive schedule of classes to help customers, at all levels, become as efficient as possible using DocLink.
DocLink University expands on the company's successful Advanced Admin Training (AAT) class, providing two tracks – roles-based and subject-based– to meet the needs of new and seasoned users.
The roles-based track includes:
Advanced Admin Training – Focuses on helping customers expand capabilities beyond the basics with learning methods for creating new processes, building new workflows and using DocLink enterprise-wide in every department, from accounting and sales to HR and legal.
DocLink Admin 101 – Designed for newer or non-technical admins. we've slowed down the pace and pulled essentials from our Advanced Admin Training to provide hands-on lessons focused on administrative basics. Attendees will learn how to manage their own system, including trouble-shooting and maintaining their environment.
The subject-based track, designed for proficient DocLink technical admins, takes a deep-dive on specific DocLink capabilities including:
Smart Form Toolkit– Uniquely allows you to personalize DocLink to fit your specific processes and needs with the ability to configure your own user interfaces. This class focuses on page creation, CSV import, processing Smart Form and Smart Form attachments. You'll also learn how customize the look of your Smart Forms with your own logos, colors, and more.
Workflow– DocLink's configurable workflow capabilities help you manage the entire lifecycle of your critical documents and data. This class provides instruction about workflow options, usage and configuration as well as workflow supervisor and delegations.
Cathy Champlin, Customer Support Manager for Altec stated, "We've always had strong interest and enrollment for our in-person AAT, and that hasn't stopped with our shift to hosting all our classes online during the pandemic. In fact, our successful online experience and customer feedback for more classes was a driving factor in creating DocLink University. Our combination of top-notch content, hands on learning and smaller class size ensures that customers get maximum interaction and learning time with our Altec trainers. We're proud to know that our customers always complete our classes and head back to work as stronger and more confident DocLink users."
For more information about DocLink University, including schedules, agendas and pricing, visit our website.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
