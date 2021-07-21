LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is presenting and exhibiting tomorrow, July 22, during the Sage Third-party Application Conference (STAC).
Peri Lynn Silkwood, Sales Director for Altec, will be presenting "Stop Wasting Time – Go Paperless with AP Automation" from 12:30-1:10pm (Eastern). Attendees will learn not only the value of automating AP but also how DocLink has successfully enabled other companies to significantly streamline their accounting operations for time and cost savings including:
- reduce invoice processing and approval times
- eliminate paper, in-office and offsite storage
- reduce audit prep
- enable accounting personnel to take on more strategic projects
Attendees can also navigate to Altec's virtual booth to chat one-on-one with Altec's resident experts about how DocLink can help Sage customers go paperless to better support their workforce, whether they are remote or in the office.
DocLink enables Sage customers to digitally transform their entire operations by automating and streamlining any process in any department from AP to HR and beyond. By eliminating paper and human error, DocLink provides improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle ensuring people, process and documents are seamlessly connected. With DocLink, documents can be captured, created, processed and approved by anyone, anywhere, on any device, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money.
Silkwood comments, "In today's digital world, organizations need to work smarter, not harder. DocLink's abilities to help companies eliminate their paper and automate processes provides the competitive edge they need to be more effective and efficient throughout their enterprise."
STAC is free for Sage customers so register and visit us to learn more about DocLink.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
