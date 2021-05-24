LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is participating in several sessions during this year's virtual Sage Partner Summit. This event uniquely brings together Sage executives, experts and partners from around the world for networking and learning.
Don Howren, Altec's President and COO will be speaking during a pre-event roundtable today, from 12:30-1:00pm EDT. The roundtable "The Importance of Cybersecurity," is designed to provide an opportunity for experts and top sponsors to engage and educate attendees on a variety of topics. In this session, the panel will address how organizations need a strong security strategy and culture that leverages the right mindset, processes and tools to protect against cyber threats and safeguard customers and employees.
Howren will also be presenting with Angie Kontenakos, Manager, Global ISV Partner Success with Sage on Thursday, May 27th from 11:00-11:30am EDT. The session, titled "Introduction to Sage X3 ISV Partner Community" will explore how ISVs and Partners can unlock further value for customers.
Additionally, Altec Sales Director Curt Hixson will be highlighting DocLink during the presentation "Empower your Customers to Go Paperless" on Tuesday, May 25th from 10:10-10:30am EDT.
"Today's workplace means every department – from accounting to HR to legal – needs to be able to communicate, collaborate, and work efficiently from anywhere," says Hixson. "Our customers across the board were able to seamlessly continue business during the pandemic because of DocLink's inherent remote capabilities. DocLink helps companies eliminate manual document processing in AP, AR, HR, Sales Order Processing and more. I highly encourage attendees to attend this session to learn how they can help their customers go paperless and automate processes enterprise wide with DocLink."
Attendees are also encouraged to visit the Altec booth during exhibition hours. DocLink experts will be available to answer questions and schedule a live demonstration.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
