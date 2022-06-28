Alterian is recognized as a leader in journey orchestration platforms by an independent research firm and received the highest possible scores in 15 criteria, including Journey Orchestration, and Journey Behavior Analysis, Client Experience, Usability and Scalability.
DENVER, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alterian has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2022. Vendors and their platforms are independently assessed based on a range of 27 criteria, grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence to identify the most significant journey orchestration platforms in the market.
Alterian's Real-Time CX platform helps companies adapt to the new customer-led era. The platform makes sense of customer-led journeys and discovers the real journeys that customers take across channels, enabling brands to act on those insights with journey orchestration that delivers on critical business objectives.
"We are seeing customer-led companies increasingly rise to the top of the ladder in their respective industries. Often those that are lagging are trying to solve their problems with outdated systems and processes from a brand-led legacy system. Alterian is uniquely positioned as a customer journey orchestration platform that helps make the customer-led digital transformation simple," says Bob Hale, CEO of Alterian.
Hale goes on to say, "Our newest feature – Journey Orchestration playbooks is a gamechanger. Playbooks will help companies realize the immediate commercial benefits of customer-led journey orchestration and give them the agility they need to respond to the ever-evolving demands of their customers at scale and in real-time."
The Forrester Wave report states that Alterian continues to mature its platform to "combine behavioral, descriptive, transactional, and attitudinal data from anonymous and known customers to identify top journeys to improve and drive real-time orchestration. It offers a library of journey orchestration playbooks, including new-user onboarding, quotation, and service issues, which will help decrease time-to-value." Forrester goes on to state, "Alterian is a good fit for firms looking for journey discovery, a use case implementation approach (orchestration playbooks), and no-code integration in verticals including utilities, financial services, retail, and media and entertainment."
"It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in journey orchestration platforms. Being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms is, in our opinion, positive recognition of our commitment to empower customer-led companies with journey orchestration technology so that they can delight their customers in real-time and achieve their strategic objectives," says Alterian CEO, Bob Hale.
About Alterian
Alterian and our global partner network have a proven history of delivering real-time customer experience (CX) solutions to brands across the US, UK and Australia. Our leading real-time CX platform enables brands to fully understand and act upon their customers' interactions, gathering relevant data from multiple touchpoints, recommending next best actions, and enabling companies to deliver the experiences their customer's demand.
Key benefits of Alterian's leading Real-time Customer Experience Platform:
- Journey analytics and AI analyzes customer interactions to discover friction points and key insights
- Identify customer journeys across channels with easy-to-use visualization dashboards
- Journey orchestration powered with AI automatically delivers individualized end-to end customer experiences to any channel
- Easily integrate and turbo-charge your existing channels and systems
- A simple scalable model customized to your business needs
