NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Data Group (AltDG), a company which specializes in processing unstructured data, said last week that it had released a new version of its new Entity Mapper API. The Entity Mapper product gives clients an ability to automatically tag raw text data sets to company and ticker information, making it easier for institutional investors and vendors to safely extract structured company information and ensure a dataset free of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

The new version of the Entity Mapper allows clients to map any text string to a company ownership structure and ticker if available. Coverage is global and includes both public and private companies. Ticker tagging also works for inputs in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Mandarin and Russian to be entity resolved. 

The Entity Mapper can resolve entities for multiple purposes including unstructured alternative financial data, CRM entity data and other. 

More information is available at altdg.com 

Media contact:
Gene Ekster
257536@email4pr.com 
510-967-7977

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.