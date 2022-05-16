AlterNET UI Beta 2 represents a significant milestone towards a production-ready cross-platform .NET UI framework for developing desktop applications on Windows, macOS and Linux.

SYDNEY, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlterNET UI Beta 2 brings major improvements and infrastructural changes to the following areas:

  • Layout system, extended with Grid and StackPanel layouts, allowing developers to design rich user interfaces.
  • Dependency Properties, introduced for computing property values based on other inputs, such as data or run-time information.
  • Data-binding, implemented on top of Dependency properties, to provide a simple and consistent way to present and interact with data in a user interface.
  • Keyboard and mouse input API, designed to provide functionality for handling and routing input events related to key presses, mouse buttons, mouse wheel, mouse movement, and mouse capture.
  • New components and controls, example projects and documentation.

Media Contact

Dmytro Medvedyev, AlterNET Software, 61 2 9976 5728, contact@alternetsoft.com

 

SOURCE AlterNET Software

