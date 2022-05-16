AlterNET UI Beta 2 represents a significant milestone towards a production-ready cross-platform .NET UI framework for developing desktop applications on Windows, macOS and Linux.
SYDNEY, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlterNET UI Beta 2 brings major improvements and infrastructural changes to the following areas:
- Layout system, extended with Grid and StackPanel layouts, allowing developers to design rich user interfaces.
- Dependency Properties, introduced for computing property values based on other inputs, such as data or run-time information.
- Data-binding, implemented on top of Dependency properties, to provide a simple and consistent way to present and interact with data in a user interface.
- Keyboard and mouse input API, designed to provide functionality for handling and routing input events related to key presses, mouse buttons, mouse wheel, mouse movement, and mouse capture.
- New components and controls, example projects and documentation.
