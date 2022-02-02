SYDNEY, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We continue improving our AlterNET Studio solution by advancing code writing, script debugging and UI capabilities provided by our component libraries and supporting the latest development tools and frameworks.
AlterNET Studio 8.0 brings improvements in the following areas:
- AlterNET Studio now supports Visual Studio 2002 and .NET 6.0 for all our component libraries.
- Demo-projects are distributed with the source code that can target different .NET Frameworks via our multi-targeted NuGet packages. This allows users to check the functionality under all supported frameworks, including .NET Core 6.
- User guides and reference documentation is moved online allowing us to continuously improve the API reference content.
- Python scripting and debugging now supports Python 3.7 language specification, and allows using popular third-party libraries like NumPy and pandas.
- Python and C++ debuggers using native tools via Debug adapter protocol (DAP) are now integrated in our solution.
- WinForms Form Designer now works under .NET Core 6 and can serialize its content to IronPython code-behind files.
To help with the evaluation of AlterNET Studio we provide a fully functional 30-days evaluation version
