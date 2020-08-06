IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"While we experienced a slowdown in the second quarter driven by the global impact of COVID-19, we believe that the global opportunity for analytics and automation solutions remains significant, and we believe Alteryx remains well positioned as a leader in the space," said Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx, Inc. "During the second quarter, we not only described a new category of software, Analytic Process Automation, but we also delivered significant innovation to the market with our Alteryx Analytics Hub, Intelligence Suite and 2020.2 releases. We believe these innovations will help bring our customers' digital transformation efforts to life."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $96.2 million, an increase of 17%, compared to revenue of $82.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $86.6 million, or a GAAP gross margin of 90%, compared to GAAP gross profit of $72.7 million, or a GAAP gross margin of 89%, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $88.0 million, or a non-GAAP gross margin of 91%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $74.3 million, or a non-GAAP gross margin of 91%, in the second quarter of 2019.
- Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $(17.8) million, compared to GAAP loss from operations of $(8.3) million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $(0.1) million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.
- Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $(35.3) million, compared to GAAP net loss of $(3.2) million for the second quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 was $(0.53), based on 66.0 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.05), based on 62.6 million GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.7 million and $0.02, respectively, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.9 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.01 for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 was based on 69.6 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, compared to 68.5 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2019.
- Balance Sheet and Cash Flow: As of June 30, 2020, we had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments of $974.4 million, compared to $974.9 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2020 was $6.6 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $6.7 million for the first six months of 2019.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Measures."
Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Business Highlights
- Ended the second quarter of 2020 with 6,714 customers, a 27% increase from the second quarter of 2019. Added 271 net new customers in the second quarter of 2020.
- Achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract value based) of 126% for the second quarter of 2020.
- Ended the quarter with over $430.0 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), an increase of over 40% year-over-year.
- Unveiled Analytic Process Automation (APA), which unifies analytics, data science and business process automation. By bringing data, processes and people together, the Alteryx APA platform helps enable high impact outcomes and rapid upskilling of people across the organization in one end-to-end platform.
- Introduced Alteryx Analytics Hub and Alteryx Intelligence Suite, the latest innovations that extend the functionality of the Alteryx APA platform.
- Successfully launched the Advancing Data & Analytics Potential Together (ADAPT) program, part of our social responsibility initiatives, which offers free data analytics training to thousands of workers globally who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Recognized as a July 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms in their Voice of the Customer report, published July 10, 2020.1
Financial Outlook
As of August 6, 2020, we are providing guidance for the third quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 based on current market conditions and expectations. We emphasize that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we also note that many of our customers are now operating under very challenging circumstances, especially those in industries highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and may re-evaluate their spend. The guidance we are providing today factors in the expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic based on information available to us today. Our guidance is also based on the assumption that significant headwinds will generally continue in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and there will be uncertainty around new business and renewal timing or billings terms, particularly with customers in these highly impacted industries. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause us to modify our guidance higher or lower.
- Third Quarter 2020 Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $111.0 million to $115.0 million, an increase of 7% to 11% year-over-year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $12.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.14 based on approximately 71.0 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
- Full Year 2020 Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase of 10% to 11% year-over-year.
- Annual recurring revenue is expected to be approximately $500.0 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of over 30% year-over-year.
The financial outlook above for non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related adjustments, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis primarily as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related adjustments, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our Class A common stock, all of which is not within our control, is difficult to predict, and is subject to constant change. The actual amount of these expenses during 2020 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.
1 Gartner Peer Insights, "Voice of the Customer: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms", July 10, 2020*.
Quarterly Conference Call
Alteryx will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors Relations" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.
Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through August 13, 2020, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13706221. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on the "Investors Relations" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Measures
Non-GAAP Financial Measures. To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, and non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.
Acquisition-related adjustments. We exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets and changes in fair value of contingent consideration which are non-cash and related to business combinations, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude such expenses as they are related to a business combination and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Convertible senior notes adjustments. We exclude the portion of amortization of debt discount and issuance costs that relate to the equity component of our convertible notes, which are non-cash, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude such expenses as they are non-cash and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Income tax adjustments. We utilize a fixed annual projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance, excess tax benefits associated with stock options, and tax effects of acquisition-related costs, because each of these can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this rate, we evaluated an annual projection that excludes the direct impact of the following non-cash items: stock-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of purchased intangibles, and the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The projected rate also assumes no new acquisitions, and considers other factors including our expected tax structure, our tax positions in various jurisdictions and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We used a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for both 2020 and 2019. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term rate as appropriate.
Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs which are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, represents the total annual contract value for active customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date. We also use ARR as one of our operating measures to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is a performance metric and is not intended to be combined with any of these items.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2020, our ability to help our customers' digital transformation efforts, our market opportunity, our ability to execute our long-term growth strategy, our non-GAAP tax rate for 2020, and other future events. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to manage our growth and the investments made to grow our business effectively; our ability to retain and expand our talent base, particularly our sales force and software engineers, and increase their productivity; our history of losses; our dependence on our software platform for substantially all of our revenue; our ability to attract new customers and expand sales to and retain existing customers; our ability to develop and release product and service enhancements and new products and services to respond to rapid technological change in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense and increasing competition in our market; the rate of growth in the market for analytics products and services; our ability to establish and maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; our dependence on technology and data licensed to us by third parties; risks associated with our international operations; our ability to develop, maintain, and enhance our brand and reputation cost-effectively; litigation and related costs; security breaches; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on the "Investor Relations" page of our website at https://investor.alteryx.com and on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
Alteryx, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription-based software license
$
34,646
$
36,841
$
85,390
$
71,649
PCS and services
61,587
45,202
119,674
86,414
Total revenue
96,233
82,043
205,064
158,063
Cost of revenue:
Subscription-based software license
946
1,073
2,927
1,848
PCS and services
8,689
8,222
19,755
15,447
Total cost of revenue
9,635
9,295
22,682
17,295
Gross profit
86,598
72,748
182,382
140,768
Operating expenses:
Research and development
23,256
16,381
49,437
30,453
Sales and marketing
57,941
48,185
123,106
86,635
General and administrative
23,195
16,470
47,738
36,370
Total operating expenses
104,392
81,036
220,281
153,458
Loss from operations
(17,794)
(8,288)
(37,899)
(12,690)
Interest expense
(9,496)
(3,098)
(18,799)
(6,084)
Other income, net
4,530
847
2,068
3,676
Loss before provision for (benefit of) income taxes
(22,760)
(10,539)
(54,630)
(15,098)
Provision for (benefit of) income taxes
12,533
(7,320)
(3,864)
(17,793)
Net income (loss)
$
(35,293)
$
(3,219)
$
(50,766)
$
2,695
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
(0.53)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.77)
$
0.04
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
(0.53)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.77)
$
0.04
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
66,039
62,613
65,804
62,271
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
66,039
62,613
65,804
67,994
Alteryx, Inc.
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cost of revenue
$
597
$
410
$
1,033
$
717
Research and development
2,992
1,516
6,619
2,355
Sales and marketing
7,610
3,152
12,759
5,351
General and administrative
5,724
2,946
10,176
4,936
Total
$
16,923
$
8,024
$
30,587
$
13,359
Alteryx, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
128,175
$
409,949
Short-term investments
607,620
376,995
Accounts receivable, net
68,548
129,912
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
68,556
55,129
Total current assets
872,899
971,985
Property and equipment, net
26,785
20,296
Operating lease right-of-use assets
37,579
33,600
Long-term investments
238,643
187,921
Goodwill
36,843
36,910
Intangible assets, net
18,005
22,083
Other assets
85,485
69,543
Total assets
$
1,316,239
$
1,342,338
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
11,919
$
9,383
Accrued payroll and payroll related liabilities
29,215
53,683
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
28,746
31,715
Deferred revenue
83,958
83,895
Convertible senior notes, net
70,345
68,154
Total current liabilities
224,183
246,830
Convertible senior notes, net
643,690
630,321
Deferred revenue
2,685
2,733
Operating lease liabilities
33,028
29,293
Other liabilities
3,175
8,254
Total liabilities
906,761
917,431
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
443,466
412,191
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(37,140)
14,235
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,145
(1,526)
Total stockholders' equity
409,478
424,907
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,316,239
$
1,342,338
Alteryx, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(35,293)
$
(3,219)
$
(50,766)
$
2,695
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,782
2,161
5,542
3,573
Non-cash operating lease cost
1,823
1,134
3,580
2,134
Stock-based compensation
16,923
8,024
30,587
13,359
Accretion of discounts and premiums on investments, net
(3)
(823)
(609)
(1,587)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
7,885
2,814
15,560
5,513
Deferred income taxes
12,366
(7,490)
(4,262)
(18,040)
Other non-cash operating activities, net
(411)
950
7,098
(85)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(14,725)
(12,590)
60,176
30,290
Deferred commissions
(79)
(889)
382
(2,066)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets
(9,503)
(7,794)
(29,874)
(15,270)
Accounts payable
(1,803)
2,991
2,482
4,753
Accrued payroll and payroll related liabilities
5,537
4,672
(24,153)
(5,871)
Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities, and other liabilities
(5,206)
827
(10,125)
232
Deferred revenue
6,346
(133)
996
(12,957)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(13,361)
(9,365)
6,614
6,673
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,413)
(2,022)
(10,389)
(3,550)
Cash paid in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(16,604)
—
(16,604)
Purchases of investments
(329,709)
(73,229)
(643,320)
(146,782)
Sales and maturities of investments
248,933
90,059
365,624
167,040
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(86,189)
(1,796)
(288,085)
104
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from receipt of Section 16(b) disgorgement
—
—
—
4,918
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and taxes withheld
3,176
(5,198)
14,776
13,227
Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units
(4,143)
(2,822)
(14,088)
(5,261)
Other financing activity
(93)
—
(526)
(1,305)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,060)
(8,020)
162
11,579
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
765
148
(463)
43
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(99,845)
(19,033)
(281,772)
18,399
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period
229,497
128,393
411,424
90,961
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period
$
129,652
$
109,360
$
129,652
$
109,360
Alteryx, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
86,598
$
72,748
$
182,382
$
140,768
GAAP gross margin
90
%
89
%
89
%
89
%
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
597
410
1,033
717
Amortization of intangible assets
762
1,096
1,880
1,542
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
2,025
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
87,957
$
74,254
$
187,320
$
143,027
Non-GAAP gross margin
91
%
91
%
91
%
90
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations:
GAAP loss from operations
$
(17,794)
$
(8,288)
$
(37,899)
$
(12,690)
GAAP operating margin
(18)
%
(10)
%
(18)
%
(8)
%
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
16,923
8,024
30,587
13,359
Amortization of intangible assets
812
1,152
1,980
1,657
Contingent consideration income
—
(75)
—
(75)
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
2,025
—
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
(59)
$
813
$
(3,307)
$
2,251
Non-GAAP operating margin
(0)
%
1
%
(2)
%
1
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income:
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(35,293)
$
(3,219)
$
(50,766)
$
2,695
Add back:
Stock-based compensation expense
16,923
8,024
30,587
13,359
Amortization of intangible assets
812
1,152
1,980
1,657
Impairment of intangible assets
—
—
2,025
—
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
7,132
2,558
14,079
5,010
Contingent consideration income
—
(75)
—
(75)
Income tax adjustments
12,110
(7,544)
(2,674)
(18,764)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
1,684
$
896
$
(4,769)
$
3,882
Non-GAAP income (loss) per diluted share:
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
1,684
$
896
$
(4,769)
$
3,882
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
69,597
68,504
65,804
67,994
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
(0.07)
$
0.06
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share:
GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted
$
(0.53)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.77)
$
0.04
Add back:
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share
0.55
0.06
0.70
0.02
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
(0.07)
$
0.06
Reconciliation of non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted:
GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
66,039
62,613
65,804
67,994
Add back:
Effect of potentially dilutive shares
3,558
5,891
—
—
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
69,597
68,504
65,804
67,994
Alteryx, Inc.
Key Business Metrics
(unaudited)
Number of Customers. We define a customer at the end of any particular period as an entity with a subscription agreement that runs through the current or future period as of the measurement date. Organizations with free trials have not entered into a subscription agreement and are not considered customers. A single organization with separate subsidiaries, segments, or divisions that use our platform may represent multiple customers, as we treat each entity that is invoiced separately as a single customer. In cases where customers subscribe to our platform through our channel partners, each end customer is counted separately.
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Customers
4,973
5,278
5,613
6,087
6,443
6,714
Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Our dollar-based net expansion rate is a trailing four-quarter average of the annual contract value, or ACV, which is defined as the subscription revenue that we would contractually expect to recognize over the term of the contract divided by the term of the contract, in years, from a cohort of customers in a quarter as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate our dollar-based net expansion rate, we first identify a cohort of customers, or the Base Customers, in a particular quarter, or the Base Quarter. A customer will not be considered a Base Customer unless such customer has an active subscription on the last day of the Base Quarter. We then divide the ACV in the same quarter of the subsequent year attributable to the Base Customers, or the Comparison Quarter, including Base Customers from which we no longer derive ACV in the Comparison Quarter, by the ACV attributable to those Base Customers in the Base Quarter. Our dollar-based net expansion rate in a particular quarter is then obtained by averaging the result from that particular quarter with the corresponding result from each of the prior three quarters. The dollar-based net expansion rate excludes contract value relating to professional services from that cohort.
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Dollar-based net expansion rate
134
%
133
%
132
%
130
%
128
%
126
%
Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining performance obligations represent amounts from contracts with customers allocated to unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied performance obligations that are not yet recorded in revenue in our condensed consolidated statements of operations (in millions).
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Remaining performance obligations
$
214.0
$
238.8
$
271.8
$
407.0
$
400.4
$
410.0
Contract Assets. Contract assets primarily relate to unbilled amounts for contracts with customers for which the amount of revenue recognized exceeds the amount billed to the customer. Contract assets are transferred to accounts receivable when the right to invoice becomes unconditional in our condensed consolidated balance sheets (in millions).
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Contract assets
$
34.5
$
38.6
$
50.4
$
57.8
$
75.8
$
82.1