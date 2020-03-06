IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, announced that it has postponed its Analyst Day previously scheduled for March 10, 2020, in Laguna Beach, CA.
Due to the growing concerns around COVID-19, including increasingly restrictive travel guidelines, Alteryx has elected to postpone its Analyst Day scheduled for March 10, 2020. Alteryx intends to announce a new date for the event and anticipates that it will be held in conjunction with Analyticon, the company's annual user conference to be held in New Orleans, LA June 1- 4, 2020.
At this time of uncertainty, including recent reported cases of the virus in Los Angeles County, the health and safety of our employees, investors and the general public is our top priority.
