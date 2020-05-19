IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), will host a special livestream event on Thursday, May 21 to introduce and discuss a new market category called analytic process automation (APA), created by the convergence of democratized data, automated business process and the perpetual upskilling of people.
Over the course of the 45-minute event, titled, "Accelerating Digital Transformation in COVID Times: Analytic Automation That Lets Data Speak and People Think," executive panelists from Alteryx, PwC, Coca-Cola and IDC will discuss the market need for a new category, what the path forward in building out this category will look like, the role Alteryx plays in APA and what businesses need to be thinking about for the future. Participants include:
- Host: Olivia Duane Adams, co-founder and chief customer officer, Alteryx
- Dean Stoecker, co-founder and chief executive officer, Alteryx
- Suneet Dua, chief product officer, PwC US
- Rod Bates, vice president, decision science and data strategy, Coca-Cola
- Chandana Gopal, research director, business analytics, IDC
The analytics category is maturing, and APA is emerging as a new market category to scale digital transformation efforts and accelerate time-to-value. Viewers will learn:
- How Coca-Cola and PwC are using APA to drive top-line revenue, bottom-line returns, efficiency gains and upskilling of their workforces
- IDC's thoughts on the convergence of data and analytics markets and how automation is affecting data and analytics
- How APA enables democratized data, automated processes and authentic upskilling of people
The livestream event will be broadcast across social platforms including LinkedIn Live, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Periscope and the Alteryx website, simultaneously. Audience participants are invited to share questions via social media using #AlteryxLive.
Who: Alteryx, PwC, Coca-Cola and IDC
What: A 45-minute livestream event in which Alteryx will introduce and discuss an emerging market category, analytic process automation (APA), followed by a panelist POV discussion with Alteryx, PwC, Coca-Cola and IDC.
When: Thursday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.
Where: LinkedIn Live, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Periscope and the Alteryx corporate website
To learn more and to register for the livestream event, please visit: https://pages.alteryx.com/livestream-accelerating-digital-transformation.html
About Alteryx
As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.
