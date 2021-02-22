Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The JMP Technology Conference on March 2 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
  • The Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom Conference on March 4 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (https://investor.alteryx.com).

About Alteryx, Inc.

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

 

