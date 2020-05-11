IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) today unveiled its enhanced analytic process automation (APA) platform, which unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform. By bringing data, processes and people together in a converged approach, the Alteryx APA Platform enables high-impact business outcomes and rapid upskilling of people across the organization. Designed to put automation in the hands of all data workers—from line-of-business users to skilled analysts and data scientists—the human-centered platform transforms how businesses leverage their data assets, optimize their processes and upskill human talent to generate workforce efficiencies, top-line growth and optimize costs.
"Businesses are looking for transformational outcomes and have a heightened urgency to digitally transform. This requires a new kind of platform with an organizational capacity to make every worker across a company a data worker," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and CEO of Alteryx. "The analytics category is fast maturing, and capitalizing on the potential of APA demands a unified platform that makes analytics, data science and process automation accessible to all. Human ingenuity is essential in creating any form of successful automation and when humans and machines work together as a means of amplifying intelligence, we can solve remarkable problems."
Stoecker will join leaders from Coca-Cola, PwC and IDC for a livestream event and unveiling of APA as a category and its impact on digital transformation. The livestream event titled, "Accelerating Digital Transformation in COVID Times: Analytic Automation That Lets Data Speak and People Think," will be held at 8:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, May 21 and will be broadcast over LinkedIn Live, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope and the Alteryx corporate website.
"Alteryx is a key platform that allows us to tailor products to consumer preferences around the globe," said Rod Bates, vice president, decision science and data strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. "We use it across many of our businesses that allow us to leverage data, automate processes and empower our people to become self-service digital workers."
Alteryx believes that APA Platforms can empower and upskill the market of 54 million data workers identified in an IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Alteryx, The State of Data Science and Analytics (May 2019), to solve business critical problems that drive top-line growth, returns and efficiency, as well as bigger societal challenges. Last week, Alteryx launched a major new public upskilling initiative called ADAPT, a free analytics training curriculum and certification program for those whose employment was impacted by COVID-19.
Converging Three Pillars of Digital Transformation
Other categories and offerings in analytics, data science and process automation delivered insights but also created artificial separations, stalling digital transformation efforts and forming chokepoints between data sources, technologies and teams that slowed outcomes. APA platforms are displacing the patchwork of point tools by bringing the user—and human intelligence—back to the center of problem solving.
"The different steps in an analytics lifecycle are often siloed," said Chandana Gopal, research director at IDC. "Data preparation, data analysis, data science and the operationalization of data-driven processes are often done by different people or different groups. There is a need for a platform that brings all these different aspects of analytics together and provides AI-based automation where it has the most impact. An end-to-end analytics platform powered by AI will significantly improve an organization's ability to make timely and contextual decisions based on data and analytics at all levels."
"Thousands of PwC professionals leverage the power of Alteryx-based automation solutions to help our clients solve important business problems," said Suneet Dua, chief product officer at PwC US. "The Alteryx Platform was an integral part of our firm's digital transformation. Upskilling people in order to help drive business-changing outcomes is one of the core reasons we formed a strategic relationship with Alteryx."
Accelerating Time-to-Value
With over 260 automation building blocks, the Alteryx APA Platform provides businesses with an integrated solution that unifies the full analytic continuum, enabling self-service insights and automated actions. This liberates data workers from complex and tedious data tasks and process hand-offs to focus on delivering high-impact business outcomes. The code-free, code-friendly platform can automate analytics and data science pipelines, manage complex data-centric business processes and deliver actionable insights for stakeholders in every line of business.
"At the Al-Futtaim Group, we are at the inflection point in our digital transformation journey with data, analytics and AI driving our vision," said Richard Wingfield, director data and analytics at the Al-Futtaim Group. "Operating eight divisions and 160 brands requires us to continually analyze all aspects of our business. The Alteryx Platform will be a key component of our data and analytics strategy that accelerates customer, operations and enterprise transformation resulting in global business optimization."
Hundreds of businesses are realizing significant gains from the Alteryx APA Platform. For more information on Alteryx APA Platform use cases and how companies are realizing transformative business and people outcomes, visit www.alteryx.com/apa.
About Alteryx
As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.
Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.