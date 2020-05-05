TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altiostar today announced it is one of the founding members of the new Open RAN Policy Coalition, which launched today.
"Open, interoperable and modular approaches are being viewed as the foundation for ensuring security, growing supply chain diversity and innovation in the ecosystem of vendors that build our mobile networks. Open RAN networks are a significant departure from the traditional industry model and legislators need to know the advantages and how government actions can help accelerating the development and deployment of open and interoperable solutions," said Thierry Maupilé, Executive Vice President of Altiostar. "The Open RAN model is worth advocating for, and we look forward to working with our colleagues in the open RAN policy coalition to ensure the Open RAN model is well represented to policy makers."
Altiostar as a leader in open virtualized RAN solutions, is one of 31 industry leaders that are part of the coalition which was created to advance the adoption of open and interoperable solutions in the Radio Access Network (RAN) as a means to create innovation, spur competition and expand the supply chain for advanced wireless technologies including 5G.
Altiostar intends to contribute its learnings and significant experience with deploying the first commercial large scale cloud-based open RAN network with Rakuten in Japan. This network which went live with more than 14,000 radios in April, was built with a wide variety of ecosystem vendors that was built on open RAN principles.
In a press release issued today, the coalition said it believes that governments have an important role to play in facilitating and fostering an open, diverse and secure supply chain for advanced wireless technologies, including 5G, such as by funding research and development, accelerating deployment of open and interoperable networks and solutions, and incentivizing supply chain diversity.
Other founding members of the Open RAN Policy Coalition include Airspan, AWS, AT&T, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, DISH Network, Facebook, Fujitsu, Google, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, NewEdge Signal Solutions, NTT, Oracle, Parallel Wireless, Qualcomm, Rakuten, Samsung Electronics America, Telefonica, US Ignite, Verizon, VMWare, Vodafone, World Wide Technology, and XCOM-Labs.
For more information on the Open RAN Policy Coalition, visit: www.openRANpolicy.org
About Altiostar
Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open virtualized RAN software solution that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build an open and secure multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports macro and small cells, indoor and outdoor, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual reception to improve the efficiency of the network and enhances the Quality of Experience for the user while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network.