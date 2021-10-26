BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altitude Accelerator made three big announcements at their rebrand event in Brampton, including Altitude Accelerator's new Investor Readiness Program, a partnership with Preference Capital and an additional partnership with Algoma University's School of Business and Economics.
The Investor Readiness Program by Altitude Accelerator is an exclusive 8-week program for high potential technology startups looking to raise a seed round. The program is designed to support tech founders through individual coaching, expert training sessions, goal setting and pitch practice.
The program deconstructs the pitch to focus on fundamentals to help founders address the tough questions from prospective investors. The program focuses on financial modelling customized for each industry to test assumptions and understand the levers that impact operations and revenue. Successful program graduates will be guaranteed an investment meeting with Preference Capital. Preference Capital is a new seed-stage VC that will call Altitude Accelerator home.
Altitude Accelerator's new partnership with Preference Capital Inc. gives Altitude Accelerator clients the opportunity to meet with a venture capital firm focused on seed funding. Access to capital can make or break an early-stage company. One of the biggest challenges for tech companies is to secure a seed investment. With the changes in the investment community since COVID-19, there are fewer dollars invested in early-stage companies. This partnership with Preference Capital Inc. represents a great opportunity for Altitude Accelerator clients to help them get the investments they need in order to succeed.
Preference Capital Inc. was created to fill the gap in funding between Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, and to take advantage of the large and consistent deal flow coming through their network operating in Peel, Halton, Wellington and throughout all of Ontario and Canada. Their fund was created in Q3 of 2021.
Altitude Accelerator's new partnership with Algoma University School of Business and Economics is based on a Memorandum of Understanding to support the incubator's Investor Readiness Program through the establishment of new experiential learning opportunities for students to assist high potential technology startups. Algoma University School of Business and Economics will collectively support entrepreneurs and student learning through their Investor Readiness Program aimed at helping participating tech startups scale to new heights.
These three developments that have accompanied the RIC Centre's rebrand to Altitude Accelerator will provide even more opportunities and valuable support for Altitude Accelerator clients.
Since 2008, Altitude Accelerator has provided business startup services and access to incubator space to entrepreneurs, startups and mature tech companies that want to kick-start growth for their enterprise. Members have received over $575 Million in funding, generated $421 Million in revenue, and over 2,000 jobs were created last year.
