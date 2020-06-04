AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR, developer of the most advanced data governance and protection technology on the market, has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Blockchain Technology report [1] by research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. Access to the full report, as well as other Gartner research, is available to Gartner subscribers.
ALTR is one of only three companies recognized in the report, which states, "the purpose and benefits of blockchain across the enterprise are evolving rapidly. The decentralization and immutability of blockchain records play a key role in the offerings of three emerging vendors. Application leaders should investigate their offerings."
Integrating data security natively at the application layer directly between users and the data itself, ALTR's Data Security-as-a-Service (DSaaS) protects the information that these applications create, store, and share from breaches, intrusion and insider threats. This cloud-native approach makes applications more portable—as well as more cost efficient to implement and maintain—compared to prevention, detection and recovery using perimeter systems or network appliances.
"We see recognition in Gartner's report as affirmation that ALTR's technology is the ultimate failsafe for sensitive data," said Dave Sikora, CEO at ALTR. "Innovative security measures around data protection and cloud data warehouse governance, as well as monitoring as it relates to regulatory compliance such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA, means compromised data is a thing of the past with ALTR."
ALTR DSaaS offers data governance and protection, as well as monitoring and auditing capabilities, across the most pervasive data stores—both cloud and on-premise—including Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2, Apache Cassandra, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Snowflake, and Amazon Redshift. For everything else, service integration can be made using ALTR's API.
1. Gartner "Cool Vendors in Blockchain Technology," Adrian Leow, et al, 21 May 2020
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About ALTR
ALTR provides Data Security as a Service, the first service of its kind that embeds data access monitoring, governance, and at-rest protection natively at the application layer to mitigate the risks of direct access to and the consumption of sensitive data. This more effective, more portable, simpler data security model uses a smart database driver or API as a single integration point, making it possible for application teams to place security into the critical path of data and hand off management of governance and protection policy to security and compliance teams. ALTR is an innovator in security and privacy by design, and a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider that holds 24 issued and allowed domestic and international patents. ALTR is based in Austin, Texas.
