PORTLAND, Ore., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltSource, a custom software development company in the United States, has been recognized as a top B2B app development company for 2021 by Clutch. The list of award-winners demonstrate excellence across several categories of application development, including Mobile App Modernization, for which AltSource ranks in the top five.
"It's an honor to win a Clutch award for Mobile App Development," said Dave Moore, president and founder of AltSource. "Our team of technology experts is fully committed to helping our clients achieve their business goals. We've always been focused on creating technology solutions that drive business outcomes, and I truly believe this is the key to our success over the past 17 years."
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. The Clutch Leader Awards recognizes companies based on diverse criteria, including verified positive reviews, ability to deliver, social media presence, and more.
AltSource provides strategic technology consulting and custom software solutions to improve operational efficiency and accelerate growth for companies of all sizes in all industries. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, AltSource has U.S. offices in Oregon, California, Texas, and Florida with an international office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Information about job opportunities can be found at https://www.altsourcesoftware.com/careers.
