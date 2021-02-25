SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced the addition of a new presentation builder feature to its Beacon scientific exchange platform. Beacon is an innovative, content management and HCP engagement platform built specifically for MSLs and other field medical professionals.
This new interactive tool will enable MSL users to create and save custom presentations, subject to medical and regulatory constraints, through an intuitive interface. As a result, users will be able to tailor their presentation content to match the specific information needs of their audiences while remaining fully compliant with industry and company guidelines.
All business rules and slide logic can be configured and set by each life science company on a presentation level using Beacon. As with other features, all data and metrics associated with the usage of the presentation builder will be captured by the platform for analysis and reporting purposes.
"We are excited about the integration of this presentation builder capability within Beacon," commented Tom O'Connell, Alucio's Co-Founder and COO. "Within the parameters of our industry, MSLs continue to be very interested in customizing and personalizing medical content to ensure it is relevant for healthcare professionals and KOLs they are meeting with. This new feature will allow them to do this in an intuitive and compliant way."
Users also reacted positively to this new Beacon content management enhancement.
Selina Tam, a senior industry director and Alucio product advisory board member, shared her perspectives. "As someone who regularly develops medical content for field use, I'm always working to ensure that our educational materials are as effective as possible. I really appreciate that Beacon allows for content tailoring and advances targeted scientific exchanges while staying compliant."
To learn more about Beacon and its content management capabilities, please contact the company at sales@alucio.io.
About Alucio:
Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at lamin@alucio.io (925) 788-3533.
