New Features Simplify and Enhance Life Science CRM Practices
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced a number of new features related to Beacon's ability to seamlessly integrate with leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms in use within the life science industry. Beacon is a modern content activation and Healthcare Professional (HCP) engagement platform built specifically for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), Medical Affairs professionals and Market Access teams.
With these enhanced CRM integration capabilities, life science companies can simplify and streamline their external stakeholder engagement and management processes, regardless of the CRM system they have in place. This includes capitalizing on Beacon's expanded data flow options and improved meeting tracking capabilities. Beacon remains fully compatible with industry-leading platforms such as Salesforce, Veeva, and others.
As part of this update, Beacon's customer record synching feature now supports two-way integration needs. This includes the intake, look up, and association of key customer data in pre-meeting or post-meeting modes.
Additionally, field users can capture new customer leads and document one-off meetings on demand. This also includes Beacon's current auto capture capability. Finally, Beacon can help gather structured meeting notes, HCP engagement sentiment, and/or customer-generated observations created by field users through an approachable, intuitive interface that can be configured by company or department.
This supplemental meeting data remains CRM integration friendly. It can also be presented in easily accessible Beacon reports to deepen the team's understanding of content effectiveness, HCP meeting preferences, and field team adoption patterns. This level of insight can be very valuable in deepening key stakeholder relationships.
"We are excited to be able to bring these meaningful updates to Beacon's CRM integration offering. Beacon's configurability remains a key pillar in our open and modern architecture so that it can adapt to each organization's unique CRM strategy and field operating practices," said Lauren Keyes, Director of Product Management at Alucio. "We are thankful for the active collaboration of our customers and product advisors who helped make this update possible."
About Alucio:
Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at lamin@alucio.io (925) 788-3533.
