SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, announced new personalization enhancements to its flagship product, Beacon. Beacon is a modern content activation and HCP engagement platform built specifically for medical science liaisons (MSLs), medical affairs and market access professionals.
These enhanced product features include a new, updated version of Beacon's presentation builder. This interactive tool enables users to create and save custom presentations, subject to medical and regulatory constraints, through an intuitive interface. As a result, users are able to tailor their presentation content to match the specific information needs of their audiences while remaining fully compliant with industry and company guidelines.
With this update, Alucio has further streamlined and simplified the workflow to make it even easier for users to assemble content and build custom presentations. Additionally, customers now have the option to allow their field users to upload and insert their own company-approved content as part of the build process including personalized introductory material.
Beacon's robust version control features also ensure that users are effectively notified of any changes to source content that may impact their custom presentations. Moreover, all Beacon's presentation builder capabilities are present across both the desktop and tablet instances of the platform.
In addition to Beacon's presentation builder updates, field users and content publishers can now share their favorite content folders on Beacon with other team members. These shared folders may contain various medical and scientific materials including disease state information, clinical trial results, standard response letters, training content and congress-related information.
"We are really excited to be releasing these additional personalization features for our users to enable them to be even more effective in their engagements with KOLs and other audiences," says Dave Gulezian, Alucio Co-Founder & CEO. "Our Beacon platform can be a highly effective tool in helping life science companies become more KOL-centric in their scientific exchange efforts."
Jane Varian, a senior field medical director and Alucio product advisory board member, shared her perspectives. "It is incredibly important to be able to tailor presentations to meet the specific information needs of individual KOLs. Beacon allows for simple and effective content customization that advances scientific exchange while ensuring that compliance requirements are met."
To learn more about Beacon and to schedule a product demonstration, please contact the company at sales@alucio.io.
About Alucio:
Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at lamin@alucio.io (925) 788-3533.
