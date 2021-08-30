SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that Marie Urban has joined the company's executive leadership team as its Senior Vice President of Business Development.
Marie will help lead the company's sales initiatives and partnership activities associated with Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, as well as future offerings. Beacon is a user-focused, cloud-based scientific exchange platform specifically designed for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) and other medical affairs professionals.
"I'm very excited to become part of such a talented and successful team. Beacon is a truly innovative product that can significantly benefit many of the medical affairs teams that I've worked with over the years. I'm passionate about helping our customers enhance productivity, increase efficiency and deepen relationships with their KOLs," explained Marie.
With nearly 20 years working in the healthcare and technology arenas, Marie brings a unique skill set and credible voice to Alucio. Her prior experience includes senior positions within the Sales, Trade, and Marketing functions with leading pharma manufacturers and life science tech companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca (MedImmune), and Epocrates.
Most recently, Marie held the title of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Viscira. Viscira is a provider of digital marketing solutions to the life science industry, and part of WPP, the largest agency holding company in the world. During her highly successful tenure there, Marie built long-term partnerships across therapeutic areas with leading pharma and biotech companies including AstraZeneca, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
"We are delighted to have Marie join Alucio! She has a proven track record of success and is extremely well respected within our industry. I am looking forward to seeing her impact at Alucio and with our customers." commented Jeff Asada, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's Beacon is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals.
