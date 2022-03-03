SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced the inclusion of additional virtual meeting options and associated tracking capabilities within Beacon. Beacon is a modern content activation and HCP engagement platform built specifically for medical science liaisons (MSLs), medical affairs professionals and market access teams.
With this addition, Beacon will offer more flexibility by enabling users to access their preferred video conferencing solution to conduct virtual engagements. The list of choices includes common platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and WebEx.
This update will also include deeper tracking capabilities so that all relevant meeting data is captured and reported for both virtual and in-person interactions, and across multiple devices like desktops, laptops and tablets. Insights gained from this data can support customer decision making related to audience personalization based on their digital behaviors.
Through its modern product architecture and user interface, Beacon users can launch their preferred virtual meeting solution without sacrificing the platform's critical content control and presentation tailoring features. This allows the medical and scientific content to be the focus of the engagement.
Beacon's native capabilities such as content search, browse, slide notes, slide selection, as well as source content fidelity, are all retained while users execute their virtual meetings. Ensuring Beacon's continued ease of use remains critical in this current hybrid engagement environment with both virtual and in-person meetings.
"We know that Beacon's customer base is very excited about this new feature so that they retain maximum flexibility when engaging with KOLs and other key audiences. We want our platform to accommodate many different use cases and individual meeting preferences," said Co-Founder and CRO, Jeff Asada "This is part of our on-going commitment to make Beacon as user friendly and adaptable as possible."
About Alucio:
Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals.
