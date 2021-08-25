ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers, today launched the Builder Program, an industry-leading program for professional smart home security integrators who work with residential homebuilders. This program provides the flexibility and cost structure alarm dealers and residential integrators need to grow their business, while delivering the technology new homebuyers demand.
"Throughout the creation of this program we talked to a lot of alarm dealers across the U.S. about their ideal solution for the new construction market," explained Brian McLaughlin, CEO at Alula. "The number one thing they asked for was the ability to design packages specifically for the homebuilders they work with. Our program does just that. We provide solutions and leave it up to the integrator to customize a unique package that works for their builders. It's by far the most flexible, cost-effective program available in the industry."
Unlike other programs that require dealers to work with multiple suppliers for hardware and services, Alula offers an integrated solution that covers the complete experience. Because of this, Alula is able to offer hardware packages at everyday low prices and then add prepaid service plans that fit the needs of each integrator. In addition to providing the complete hardware and service solution, Alula also provides sales and marketing assets to help alarm dealers sell the value of offering a smart home experience to new homebuyers.
"A key differentiator of the Alula Builder Program is how we're going to market. Alula is launching this program to our professional dealer partners," McLaughlin added. "We're remaining true to Alula's brand by putting our dealer partners first and allowing them to customize smart home packages that work for their builder customers. Other programs in this space bypass the residential integrator and engage directly with the homebuilder."
Four standard service plans, ranging from 12-months to the lifetime of the original homeowner, are available. Service plans include smart device control and automation (lights, thermostats, door locks, and more), live video viewing and local alarm. Alarm dealers can work with builders and homeowners to add additional services, capabilities and hardware.
Additional core benefits of the Alula Builder Program include:
- Versatility: One panel for automation, video and security
- Customization: Select the kit that works best for the homebuilder's needs
- Cost-Efficiency: Save with model home discounts, remote service activation and cellular communication on-demand
- Flexibility: Alula's platform covers wireless and hardwired applications
- A Dynamic App: Alula's mobile app automatically configures itself based on the services to which a homeowner has subscribed
"Having smart home security technology installed in new construction is no longer considered an upgrade -- homebuyers expect these tech features in their new homes," said Rob Bowlin, President of Quantum Security. "We're installing smart lights, door locks, cameras and security devices throughout the home. The great thing about the Alula program is that we can use the same equipment for automation as we do for security. Plus, the Alula platform gives us the ability to remotely activate new features, which significantly reduces costs typically incurred on return trips."
The Alula Builder Program is available to all Alula dealers. To learn more about the Program, visit http://www.alula.com/builder.
About Alula
Alula is the leading all-in-one security and home automation platform, purpose-built for today's independent security and installation professionals. From panel to communicators and sensors to the industry's fastest network, Alula offers a complete, end-to-end solution and one accountable partner. Today, thousands of alarm dealers and integrators across North America have nearly 400,000 active locations connected and secured with Alula. Designed for professionals, the Alula platform provides a complete security, automation and video solution for renters, homeowners and commercial installations. Alula is a business-driven platform designed to reduce truck rolls, increase RMR, simplify inventory and put today's professional providers in control of their business, their customers and their revenue. The Alula Builder Program is available to professional installers in the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information about Alula, visit http://www.alula.com. For information about becoming an Alula partner, visit https://alula.com/advantage/.
