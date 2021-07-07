ST. PAUL, Minn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers, was recognized by the Electronic Security Association (ESA) at the 2021 Electronic Security Expo (ESX), winning the ESX Innovation Award in the Installation & Service Tools category. Alula's latest win for their Platform Service Enhancements marks the third consecutive year Alula has received an Innovation Award at ESX.
Alula enjoys a rich history of award winning innovation for their products and services. In 2020, Alula won an Innovation Award, and was recognized as Best in Show runner up for the Slimline Touchpad in the Smart Home - Electronics/Control Systems category. In 2019, Alula's BAT-Connect universal 5G-ready communicator took home the Innovation Award in the Intrusion Systems Category.
"This award reinforces Alula's commitment to constantly innovate on behalf of professional dealer-partners. We're honored to be recognized by the leaders of the security industry for providing alarm dealers with tools that will save them time and money and help strengthen their own brand in the eyes of their customers," said Warren Hill, Vice President, Marketing and Partner Development at Alula. "Alula is focused on delivering value to professional security dealers and integrators with a comprehensive suite of services that improve overall customer engagement, satisfaction and retention."
The three key elements to Alula's latest service enhancement include:
- Auto-configuration of Alula InteractiveTM: The Alula mobile app will automatically optimize the user interface based on the services that the customer has purchased, so the end-user only sees icons they can use. The app will automatically remove any unnecessary service options to streamline and simplify the customer experience.
- Remote communication path enablement: The AlulaConnectTM platform has been enhanced to enable remote management of the communication path. From the beginning, Alula has allowed for triple-path connectivity utilizing Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and/or Cellular connections. This platform enhancement now allows professional dealers to remotely manage and toggle these paths, on and off, without rolling a truck.
- Custom branding on app and touchpad: Alula Partners may now incorporate their logo, branding, and color scheme on both the mobile app and on the Slimline Touchpad. This customization is ideal for any professional installer looking to enhance brand recognition with their customers.
"Professional dealers are the lifeblood of this industry and consumers increasingly want them to serve as trusted partners to install, service and secure their smart home. These new service capabilities will empower our partners to do just that," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO at Alula. "Alula's continued focus is on delivering services and solutions that will help alarm professionals win in an increasingly competitive environment."
About Alula
Alula is the leading all-in-one security and home automation platform, purpose-built for today's independent security and installation professionals. From panel to communicators and sensors to the industry's fastest network, Alula offers a complete, end-to-end solution and one accountable partner. Today, thousands of alarm dealers and integrators across North America have over 350,000 active locations secured and connected with Alula. Designed for professionals, the Alula platform provides a complete security, automation and video solution for renters, homeowners and commercial installations. Alula is a business-driven platform designed to reduce truck rolls, increase RMR, simplify inventory and put today's professional providers in control of their business, their customers and their revenue. The Alula platform is available in the U.S. and Canada through distributors that cater to the alarm and integrator industry. For more information about Alula, visit http://www.alula.com. For information about becoming an Alula partner, visit https://alula.com/advantage/.
