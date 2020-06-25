BANCROFT, Iowa, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluma Trailers, a major manufacturer of aluminum trailers, today announced they are endorsing and partnering with Trader Interactive's Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader, leading online marketplaces for buying and selling commercial inventory, including trailers. This partnership allows Aluma dealers to access the Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader suite of digital marketing offerings at special rates, helping Aluma dealers maximize exposure and geographic reach for their for-sale trailer units.
Collectively, Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader have the largest trailer audience in the nation, with an average of 763,000 trailer searches conducted by 342,000 unique visitors every single month. With access to their proprietary inventory and lead management platform, TraderTraxx, dealers with a Trader subscription can manage their inventory, track leads, and access exclusive consumer and market insights. Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader also offer website creation and maintenance services for dealers who want a dedicated dealership website.
"We are committed to connecting buyers and sellers through our marketplaces," said John Ryneska, Business Development Manager at Trader Interactive. "Bringing Aluma dealers onto Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader through this partnership allows us to provide them with access to our large commercial audience, while also serving our site visitors by ensuring we are consistently showcasing high-quality trailer inventory."
Through this partnership, Aluma dealers can receive significant savings off listing packages for Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader, as well as special incentives on additional marketplace advertising products and dealership website packages. A recent pilot program with the marketplaces generated a 221% return-on-investment for participating Aluma dealers.
"Equipment Trader and Commercial Truck Trader are leaders in their industries, which is why Aluma Trailers has endorsed them as preferred marketplaces for advertising our trailers," said Al Laubenthal, Sales Director at Aluma Trailers. "The substantial savings offered to our dealers through this new partnership will enable our dealers to affordably access the large Trader Interactive audience and will ultimately capture more in-market leads and sales."
For more information about this new partnership, email john.ryneska@traderinteractive.com.
About Aluma Trailers
Aluma Trailers is a major manufacturer of aluminum trailers, serving all 50 U.S. states, as well as Canada, Mexico, and Guam. With over 60 models of open utility and enclosed cargo trailers, Aluma trailers are designed to be lightweight, strong, rust-free, and durable. For more information, visit www.alumaklm.com.
About Trader Interactive
Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com.