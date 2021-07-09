TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The deadline for all Florida public and charter schools to choose their Alyssa's Law emergency mobile alert system is August 1, 2021 – less than a month away.
"The Florida Legislature has allocated $6.4 million in recurring state funds to ensure every Florida public [and charter] school has this critical life-saving tool." – Florida Department of Education. Guard911, the mobile safety alert app company that developed SchoolGuard in 2013, is an FLDOE-approved vendor, contract number 21-959. The company has been working closely with many schools in Florida to expedite implementing the mobile alert system process – Guard911 can have a system up and running within a couple of days. Additionally, Guard911 is the ONLY app solution with the Hero911 Network of 60,000+ law enforcement officers who are notified instantly, along with 911, when the app is activated. Many Florida public and charter schools such as Taylor, Bay, Union, and Gulf Counties have selected Guard911 as their solution. Steve Hoard, Coordinator of Safety and Mental Health at Union County Schools, said, "Union County schools have relied on the powerful, proven effectiveness and simplicity of SchoolGuard for the past several years." To meet the August 1, 2021, deadline and gather more information on how your school can be protected by that fast-approaching deadline, contact Guard911, info@guard911.com, 618-973-9174.
